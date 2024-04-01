Monero Hits One Day Trading Volume of $51.43 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $51.43 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $125.81 or 0.00180204 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,813.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.63 or 0.00950574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00150948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00047832 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00053215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00141065 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,417,842 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

