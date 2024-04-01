BNB Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, BNB has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $87.99 billion and $1.72 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $588.43 or 0.00842869 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,535,865 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,535,900.89779758. The last known price of BNB is 594.34034145 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2127 active market(s) with $1,464,668,081.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
