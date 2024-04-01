Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $29.32 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $478.68 million and approximately $66.69 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $29.32 or 0.00041992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00071924 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00021031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

