Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.