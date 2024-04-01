Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $170.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

