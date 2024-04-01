Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3065 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

