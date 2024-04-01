RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

RAPT opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.