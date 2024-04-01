RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %
RAPT opened at $8.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.70. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAPT Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,082,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 98,112 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 61,831 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RAPT Therapeutics
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.