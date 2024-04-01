Short Interest in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Rises By 28.2%

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the February 29th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHPH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $156,000. 4.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHPH opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SHPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas, SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers.

