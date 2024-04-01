Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Village Super Market stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $422.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.58 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 13.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

