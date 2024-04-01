Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.
Village Super Market stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $422.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.32.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.58 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
