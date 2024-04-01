Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $55.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Enbridge Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after buying an additional 1,561,598 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,115,000 after buying an additional 846,796 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.