Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $55.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.20.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
ENB opened at $36.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.61. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
