IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 11,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.33 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth approximately $916,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 888.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 976,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 344,691 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 723,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 696,383 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

