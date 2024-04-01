SolarWinds Co. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the software maker on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarWinds by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,522,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 258,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 447.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

