Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

