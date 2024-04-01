Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.790 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.46.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEAK
Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties
In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $300,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthpeak Properties
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is Rumble Revving Up for Growth or Just Sputtering?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Keurig Dr Pepper Reaffirms Its Guidance, Time to Buy?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 4 Dividend Aristocrats Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.