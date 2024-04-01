Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $868.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,878,248,000 after buying an additional 33,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $825.33 on Monday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $672.88 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $851.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $798.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.