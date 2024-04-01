The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

