Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $35.00

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

