Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Declines By 22.4%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 29th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zion Oil & Gas Price Performance
ZNOG stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
About Zion Oil & Gas
