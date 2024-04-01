Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Criteo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRTO

Insider Activity at Criteo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,725 shares of company stock worth $2,827,082 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $35.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.