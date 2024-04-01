Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $262.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $272.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

