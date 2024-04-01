Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $174,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,149.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock valued at $585,990 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.53. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $316.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 107.92%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.