Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.22.

SHAK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

SHAK opened at $104.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $32,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $2,399,715.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,715,541.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,170,519. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.