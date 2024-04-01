Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.29.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SE

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $53.71 on Monday. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in SEA by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.