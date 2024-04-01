Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

In other news, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,183 shares of company stock worth $22,108,580. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 89,420 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,997,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

