BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair lowered shares of BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,185 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $64.58 on Monday. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.80, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

