Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target at $15.67

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.62 on Monday. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Inventiva by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

