Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPOF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 3.4 %

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Sarah Luna sold 5,399 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,043.99. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,122.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,632 shares of company stock valued at $356,848. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth $34,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

