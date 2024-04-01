Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $318.68 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $320.70. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.80 and a 200 day moving average of $265.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $392.31 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 39.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.61 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

