Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Vestis Price Performance

VSTS opened at $19.27 on Monday. Vestis has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vestis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vestis by 5,401.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,701,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,431,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

