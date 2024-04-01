DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
DRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.60.
DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
