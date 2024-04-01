Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $32.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Stories

