Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $41.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $42.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Victory Capital by 135.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Victory Capital by 78.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

