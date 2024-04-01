D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at 225.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 182.93. D’Ieteren Group has a fifty-two week low of 165.15 and a fifty-two week high of 225.00.

Get D'Ieteren Group alerts:

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Microlino, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.