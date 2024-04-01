D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 29th total of 153,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEVF opened at 225.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 199.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 182.93. D’Ieteren Group has a fifty-two week low of 165.15 and a fifty-two week high of 225.00.
D’Ieteren Group Company Profile
