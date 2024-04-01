Robert W. Baird Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $329.75.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $348.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.46. RH has a 1-year low of $207.26 and a 1-year high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

