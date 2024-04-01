Contrasting MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) and GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and MariMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.16 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.05 MariMed $148.60 million 0.67 -$16.03 million ($0.04) -6.60

Profitability

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech. MariMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GLG Life Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -146.03% MariMed -10.79% -1.84% -0.72%

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLG Life Tech and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MariMed beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

(Get Free Report)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty's Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio's brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.