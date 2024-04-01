Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $771.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

