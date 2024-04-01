Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

Several research firms have commented on DIR.UN. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$13.18 on Wednesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$11.53 and a twelve month high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.09.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

