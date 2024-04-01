Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.
Several brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.
Q2 Price Performance
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.48.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
