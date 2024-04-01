Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $80.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

