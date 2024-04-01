Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) PT at $36.58

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Hovde Group cut FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.14. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,884,841 shares in the company, valued at $390,874,640.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,886,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,736,670.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $327,410. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

