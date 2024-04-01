RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.75.

RH opened at $348.26 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.46. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 199.51%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

