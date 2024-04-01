Short Interest in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Expands By 23.0%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,200 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 29th total of 525,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Afya Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Afya has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Afya alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFYA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 32.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Afya by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Afya by 12.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

(Get Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.