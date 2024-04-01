dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.72 Average PT from Brokerages

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNTL. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

DNTL stock opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.40. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.27 and a 52 week high of C$9.37.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

