Comparing Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) & Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fitell and Peloton Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fitell alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitell N/A N/A N/A Peloton Interactive -31.94% N/A -31.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fitell and Peloton Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitell $4.80 million 18.32 -$1.59 million N/A N/A Peloton Interactive $2.80 billion 0.56 -$1.26 billion ($2.45) -1.75

Analyst Recommendations

Fitell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peloton Interactive.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fitell and Peloton Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A Peloton Interactive 3 13 5 0 2.10

Peloton Interactive has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.12%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Fitell.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peloton Interactive beats Fitell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fitell

(Get Free Report)

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fitell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.