dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$10.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC cut their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

TSE DNTL opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.40. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.37. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

