Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $105.50 Average PT from Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

