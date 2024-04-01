Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Receives $28.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.10. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $3,580,597.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,547,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,613 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,971 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 694,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

