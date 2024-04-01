Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Receives $41.50 Average PT from Analysts

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

SGMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Sagimet Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SGMT

Insider Transactions at Sagimet Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,378,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,926,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SGMT opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sagimet Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagimet Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.