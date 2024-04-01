Moffett Nathanson Increases DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DKNG. BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

