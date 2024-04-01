Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. Braze has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $162,896.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,207.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,471 shares of company stock worth $4,196,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Braze by 180.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.