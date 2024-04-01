Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $129.35 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

